Republic's Shawan Sen Asserts 'won't Reveal Sources' Amid Questioning By Mumbai Police

Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen was the latest to be questioned by the Mumbai Police in its witch-hunt against the network, on Saturday. He revealed that the officials continued to ask him about his sources. Shawan Sen stuck to his guns and held firm that sources could not be revealed and protecting them was the duty of a journalist.

Shawan Sen reveals details of questioning

When asked about details of his questioning at the NM Joshi Marg police station, Shawan Sen said, “It was constant questioning on where are our sources? They asked where the news of the police officers being unhappy came from? A team works together and then puts this news out. Do we reveal all our sources? This was unacceptable to us and we stuck to our stand that our news was right. Asking this question is not correct?"

"Mumbai police office thinks that when we report, we are trying to defame. We have never defamed Mumbai Police, we have only displayed the evidence for our stories. Can’t we show that the TRP case does not even mention us? We have contacts among police officers. I have lived in Mumbai for 10 years, so to assume that I might not have sources is incorrect. Making the sources and not revealing them are our duties. Being a crime reporter, it is saddening that our integrity is being questioned," Sen continued.

He further revealed, "They kept asking why we put the story? If none of the police officers are unhappy, then put a denial that there is no officer unhappy. Some websites have also carried similar stories. Having sources is important part of journalism, and that establishes a mutual respect. Our revelation of sources will lead to the officers never giving us any information."

"Be it the Hansa report, the witness manipulation tape, why are the sources revealing this information? Because they have also realised that this personal vendetta. On which basis can you say we have defamed them?" Sen concluded.

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

