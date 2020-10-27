Republic's Shivani Gupta Now Questioned By Mumbai Police As Persecution Continues

Republic TV's Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was questioned by the Mumbai police on Tuesday, October 27, for two hours. Having entered the NM Joshi Marg police station at 2 pm, upon coming out, Shivani Gupta said that the questioning had been on matters related to how the newsroom functions and on details of broadcasting and the process. This comes after events earlier in the day when Output Editor Sagarika Mitra was also questioned for two hours by the Mumbai police, as the Param Bir Singh-led force continues its witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network.

"I have a rough idea about the questioning based on the earlier rounds of questioning my colleagues went through. The FIR is related to a story based on the Mumbai Police. The investigation trend is to reveal the sources of the story and how the channel operates. I'm ready for the questioning," Shivani had said before she entered the NM Joshi Marg police station.

Arnab Goswami stands in solidarity with his team

Earlier, Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had walked in solidarity with Sagarika Mitra to the NM Joshi Marg police station where the questioning took place. "I now want to speak on behalf of all my colleagues of the Republic Media Network, I am in front of the historic Bharat Mata Cinema Theatre. This location holds a lot of significance in Indian history because it is here in 1946 that the mill workers congregated to join hands against the British empire. Uddhav govt has now imposed British era colonial law dating back to 1942, it has never been used against the journalists post-independence, but this has been used against my network and my journalists. Sagarika is going to the police station and Sagarika is among the 1000 employees, including me, who now has an FIR against them. This is not just injustice, it is an abomination, that in a free country, this colonial law is being used persecute and carry out open atrocities against the Republic media network. I, therefore, make a call to all right-thinking people in the country, to raise their voice and to tell Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police specially Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh that this is not something we will allow to be carried out without serious and open challenge. I stand in solidarity with Sagarika and all editors of Republic Media Network. Vande Mataram," Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief had said.

Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo were questioned again on the story about Mumbai Police officers being unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

This follows a series of attacks on the company in an unprecedented witch-hunt and brazen strike on press freedom with multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions and a First Information Report on the entire Republic Editorial staff. On Friday, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, deploying a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era

