Retired Bureaucrat Files Plea In SC Challenging J&K HC Verdict That Scrapped Roshni Act

Former J&K Chief Secretary Mohammad Shafi Pandit on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the J&K High Court's verdict scrapping the Roshni Act. On October 9, a division bench led by Chief Justice Gita Mittal not only declared the Roshni Act, i.e the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, unconstitutional but also asked the government to publish details of all influential persons who have derived benefit under this law on a website. Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest and state land in J&K has been illegally transferred to influential persons under this law.

Pandit, whose name allegedly features in the list of beneficiaries under the Roshni Act, argued that the High Court had passed the judgment without hearing them. Speaking to the media, he clarified that he was a lawful occupant of a part of the family land belonging to his mother-in-law. Maintaining that the list is not accurate, the retired bureaucrat alleged that there were attempts to overreach the judicial authority.

BJP lashes out at Abdullah

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted NC president Farooq Abdullah for allegedly being a beneficiary of land illegally acquired under the Roshni Act. He mentioned that former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Congress leader Majid Wani, former Home Minister and NC leader Sajjad Kitchloo and former JK Bank Chairman MY Khan figured in the list of Roshni Act beneficiaries. Moreover, he accused Farooq Abdullah of encroaching upon 7 Kanals of state and forest land in Jammu's Sunjwan village in 1998.

Prasad added that the National Conference offices in Jammu and Kashmir were constructed on land acquired illegally. His reference was to the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu and the Nawai-Subah Trust in Srinagar. The BJP leader also alleged that Abdullah's sister Suraiya Mattu is also a beneficiary of 3 Kanals of land under the Roshni Act.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "There was a conscious land loot by powerful people of J&K who were getting benefits under the Roshni Act which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court. This is low-level politics. This is the lowest ebb in a democratic polity and we condemn it outright. There should be a thorough probe."

