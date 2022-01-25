Retired Mumbai Cop's Son Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide

A 23-year-old son of a retired Mumbai Police official was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman he was in relationship with, in suburban Jogeshwari, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was the daughter of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

She was found hanging at her residence in Pratap Nagar locality on Monday morning.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the woman had blamed Nikhil Chavan, her boyfriend, for creating problems in her life, a police official said.

Police registered an FIR under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused on Monday, he added.

