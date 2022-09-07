Return Of Jungle Raj In Bihar? Sand Mafia Barges Into Office, Threatens Mining Officer

In another shocking incident since the return of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, the sand mafia threatened a mining officer with dire consequences. A person named Santosh Kumar barged into the district mining office in Patna and demanded the release of a seized truck allegedly used in illegal sand mining operations. Introducing himself as the brother of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, he called up mining officer Rajendra Kumar Singh from the office premises and boasted of his influence. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the Kotwali Police Station.

Speaking to Republic TV, mining officer Rajendra Kumar Singh recalled, "At around 3 am yesterday, we seized some vehicles. After returning home at 11.19 am, I got a call on my personal number that Ritlal Yadav's brother is speaking. He asked why did you seize the vehicle. I told him that seizing vehicles is my work. (He said) You won't remain safe till evening. Daily, 2 FIRs are filed against me. Go and file an FIR if you want. He threatened me saying you will be crushed by a vehicle. Then, he said that you can leverage the power of the administration as much as you want. Nothing can happen to me."

Another official who was present in the office when the incident took place quoted the goon as saying, "The DM and SP are in my pocket". The home guard jawan on duty also couldn't do much to prevent this intimidation. As per sources, the officers are terror-stricken as there are multiple criminal cases against Ritlal Yadav. Incarcerated in the Beur jail for many years, Yadav was released on bail on August 20.

#LIVE: Republic's Prakash Singh speaks to Bihar mining officers threatened with being run over by sand mafia at their own district office; Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/QSlkD8H99g — Republic (@republic) September 7, 2022

'Sand mafia linked with Lalu family'

Reacting to this, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told Republic TV, "I don't have any information about this. But I assure you that any person who takes law into his own hands won't be spared. The police will investigate the matter. It has a free hand. This is the rule of law. We raised the issue of illegal mining in Hajipur four months ago and Sasaram. If any person tries to interfere with the good governance of the administration, the law will take its own course". Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi lambasted the law and order situation in Bihar.