Reward Carrying Gangster Nabbed By STF In Ghaziabad

A 29-year-old murder accused was arrested by Noida unit of Special Task Force from Khanjarpur village gate located on Modinagar-Hapur Road, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Lokendra alias Louki, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.

Police have recovered one country-made pistol of .315 bore and three live cartridges from his possession.

The accused belongs to Bisokhar village of Modinagar Police Station area of the district, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

During interrogation he told officials that his elder brother Navneet Nehra was a notorious criminal and was associated with gang of another dreaded goon Himanshu Jat, a native of Sarurpur Police Station area of Meerut district.

He said after coming in contact of Himanshu Jat he joined his gang.

“Thereafter I alongwith Himanshu Jat and his accomplice killed Manoj Kumar on September 1, 2017, for which we were paid 10 lakh rupees,” Louki said, according to police.

“After being in jail for nine months, I along with my brother Azad and father Vijay Vir eliminated Satyendra Pal, a native of Rouri village of Modinagar, on February 18, 2019, who had purchased our ancestral agriculture land from my uncle Chandravir," he said.

He added he has been absconding since then while his father and brother have been lodged in jail.

He also revealed that his elder brother, Navneet Nehra, in 2017 killed a former district president of BJP from Mainpuri and was killed in an encounter with police at the same spot.

