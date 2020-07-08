'Clear Evidence Of Quid-pro-quo': Centre's First Response On Probe Into Sonia-helmed RGF

In a massive decision on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed an inter-ministerial committee to conduct investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told Republic TV that the RGF accepting donations from China and recommending it for PFA is a ‘big scam’ that called for immediate enquiry.

“There should be accountability. Especially the PM Relief fund and accepting donations from China and recommending for the PFA is a big scam and a clear evidence of quid pro quo. An enquiry was needed in the matter and all concerned persons should be brought to book”.

The MHA spokesperson on Tuesday said that Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head an inter-ministerial committee. The move is significant as it is the first time that action is being taken by the Centre, after days of the political blame game between the BJP and the Congress, over the latter's dealing with China during the UPA years.

BJP alleges Rajiv Gandhi Fund scam

Revealing sensational details, BJP alleged that Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received a donation of Rs 90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees. Moreover, BJP president JP Nadda shared documents to show that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF.

However, Congress went on backfoot and admitted the transfer of funds as the BJP continued its attack providing documents revealing the donors of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, including fugitive Mehul Choksi. P Chidambaram while slamming the BJP in his tweet on June 27, admitted that Rs 20 lakh fund from PM National Relief Fund were diverted to RGF in 2005 and were utilised in tsunami relief work in Andaman & Nicobar.

Congress has responded to the probe by calling it malicious and arbitrary.

Rather than fighting China , COVID-19 and revive the economy all the Government wants to do is fight the @INCIndia .



The illegal , arbitrary & Malafide action against RGF & other organisations is yet another example of how low they will go. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 8, 2020

