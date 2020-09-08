Rhea Arrested: Sr Advocate KK Manan Chalks Out NCB's Course Of Action Post Medical Checkup

Chalking out the NCB's further course of action after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, senior advocate KK Manan informed that the Bollywood actor may be interrogated again after her medical examination. Manan stated that Rhea may be confronted with other accused persons and can also be interrogated further by the NCB if they feel that she is withholding information. The investigating agency has arrested Rhea Chakraborty and taken her to Sion Hospital for her medical examination.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, senior advocate KK Manan said, "After her medical examination, she will be taken back to the NCB office and she can be interrogated again. Her confessional statement can be recorded. She can be again confronted with other accused persons. If the investigative agency feels that she has withheld something more, they will start interrogating her. Thereafter, she will be given sleep time and begin interrogation again next morning. They have 24 hours with them."

"If she has to move for bail, it will have to go before the Sessions Court. Maharashtra government disappointed the country. Somebody big is still behind the curtain, has not surfaced. Perhaps, the CBI will be able to unfold the truth," he added.

Rhea admits consuming drugs

As per sources, on day 3 of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs. Reportedly, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to the NCB has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. She has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. This has been confirmed by the data established from her phone data.

Accordingly, as per sources, the NCB has prepared a list of 25 personalities from the film industry who were involved in this cartel, and this has been segregated into A, B, and C categories. The summons are likely to be issued to them within a week. Apart from arresting Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the NCB has so far arrested, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Zaid Vilatra and Anuj Keshwani.

