Rhea Chakraborty Admits To Drug Consumption At NCB; Says 'was Tutored To Deny': Sources

In a big development, top NCB sources informed Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty has confessed to consuming drugs after a 1-and-a-half day of rigorous interrogation by the agency.

While the actor had earlier claimed that she had only procured drugs for Sushant and his friends, she has now admitted that she did consume drugs herself. Rhea cracked after the NCB made her realise that procuring and peddling narcotics was a more serious offence than consuming them, sources said.

Rhea admits to being 'tutored' by her team

In another big confession as per sources, Rhea also admitted that she had been 'tutored' lines by her team which included her denial of taking drugs. Sources have also told Republic Media Network, that Rhea cracked at the 55th question, and also revealed some big names of fellow actors.

Earlier, NCB had confirmed to ANI that the names of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh had surfaced in the investigation linked to the Rhea Chakraborty case. Another celebrity who has been named is Simone Khambatta, a fashion designer-YouTuber. Sources also revealed that the NCB confirmed that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta will be summoned very soon.

Meanwhile, Rhea continues to remain in judicial custody till September 22 and is lodged at the Byculla jail for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, SSR’s staff Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant had also been arrested, and many of Showik’s friends have been detained. The NCB is reaching closer to the ‘big fish’ as they compiled a list of top names from the people it detained and interrogated.

