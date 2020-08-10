Rhea Chakraborty Files Affidavit In SC; Attacks Media, Draws Link To Bihar Elections

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR, on Monday has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court attacking media for 'unfairly holding her responsible' for Sushant's death. Rhea in her affidavit also opposed the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI and linked the Sushant case to the Bihar elections.

'The issue is blown out of proportion and extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to constant sensationalization of this case," Rhea in the affidavit. Talking about the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI, the affidavit reads, "...It is submitted that the transfer of investigation to CBI by Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law. However, the Petitioner reiterated that she has no objection if this Hon’ble Court refer the matter to CBI by its order and even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the Courts at Mumbai and not at Patna."

Linking Sushant's case to Bihar elections, Rhea in the affidavit said, "The sad incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion. Actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) were also reported to have committed suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began a fresh round of questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area around 11 am in response to their scheduled summons for Monday, officials said.

Later, Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput, also reported at the ED office. All the four were questioned by the agency on August 7 too. Post 2 PM, Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani also arrived at the ED office and his statement is expected to be recorded too.

