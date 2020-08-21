'Rhea Chakraborty Getting Trapped Due To Her Own Actions', Says Sushant Singh's Cousin

The fact that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family were not fond of Rhea Chakraborty was evident with how they had alerted the Mumbai Police about her family’s activities way and threat to the late star's life way back in February. This fact was reiterated by SSR’s cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo after more and more sensational details about Rhea surfaced on Friday. As the actress’ alleged chat with Mahesh Bhatt leaked and another eyewitness claimed that she had told SSR ‘sorry babu’ in the morgue, his cousin stated that her ‘suspicious activities’ right from the beginning had finally got her trapped.

Sushant’s cousin slams Rhea

Niraj Kumar Babloo, who is an MLA from Bihar, shared a video amid the latest revelations, claiming that it was Rhea’s activities that had made the family get an FIR registered against her. He also expressed his confidence in the CBI, that has taken over the case, of bringing out all his truths in the case, making Rhea’s chances of saving herself 'difficult.'

“Rhea’s activities since the beginning have been suspicious and that’s why the FIR was also filed against her. The manner in which the facts are coming out and what people are talking about her looks like she is getting trapped herself. The manner in which the evidences are coming out, I believe that CBI will bring out all truths, and the chances of getting saved looks difficult,” Babloo said.

Earlier in the day, two developments in the case had made headlines. First was a chat from June 8, the day Rhea left Sushant's home, where she is talking with ‘Bhattsaab’ about ‘moving on’ with a ‘heavy heart’ and ‘sense of relief.’ The other was an eyewitness who on Republic TV stated that Rhea told the body of SSR in the morgue, ‘sorry babu.’

CBI probes SSR case

Meanwhile, the CBI swung into action on day 1 of their investigation. The officers taking Sushant’s cook along with them for questioning attracted eyeballs.

Their presence at Bandra police station to gather evidence, questioning SSR’s ex-manager Samuel Miranda, also became a talking point. The force is now likely to question Sandip Ssingh, Mahesh Shetty, and the doctors at Cooper Hospital.

