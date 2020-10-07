Rhea Chakraborty Leaves Byculla Jail After Bombay HC Grants Her Bail But Not Showik; WATCH

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges, and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

At around 5.30 PM on Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty left Byculla Jail. Her advocate Satish Maneshinde was present to receive her in the car. Rhea's car windows were covered with newspapers and no visual of her was captured. While Rhea is out of Byculla jail in the drugs case, the main focus is on the CBI FIR filed against her by the family in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The verdict on CBI investigation is still pending.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and the other accused were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of Rajput's death. The HC, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without the permission of the special NDPS court. The HC asked Rhea to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and said she must visit the nearest police station at 11 am for the first 10 days after being released from judicial custody.

It directed her not to leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and to not tamper with evidence while out on bail. The HC also directed Rhea to visit the NCB office at 11 am on the first day of every month for next six months. All those who have been granted bail, including Rhea, will also have to seek permission of the NCB's investigating officer to go out of Mumbai, the court said.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they were are delighted by the high court order. "Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal," he said. The arrest and custody of Rhea was "totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law", Maneshinde said.

(with PTI inputs)