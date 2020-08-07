Rhea Chakraborty Makes First Public Appearance Since Sushant Case FIR; Arrives At ED

Making her first public appearance after FIR against her was filed, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday reached Mumbai's ED office. Earlier in the day, the Central agency had rejected Rhea's request seeking exemption from interrogation till SC hearing in her petition.

The ED is investigating the financial angle in Sushant's death case and has named Rhea under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had asked the actor to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7.

After Sushant's father KK Singh filed FIR against Rhea in Patna, she had released a video of herself and said that truth will win. However, Rhea's building supervisor while speaking to Republic TV said that the actor and her family left in the middle of the night earlier this week. He claimed that the family of 4 left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates

READ | ED rejects Rhea Chakraborty's request to delay interrogation in Sushant's death probe

No protection to Rhea from SC

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex Court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR; Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel named

READ | Missing Rhea seeks exemption from ED interrogation in Sushant's case till SC hearing