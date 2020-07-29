Rhea Chakraborty Moves SC In Sushant Singh Case, Seeks Transfer Of Investigation To Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday, has moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered by Bihar Police against her in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that they have filed a writ petition, urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending.

Rhea and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister also recorder her statement in the Versova area of Mumbai.

The family lawyer made some sensational claims about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide - including the deterioration of the actor's mental health while he was her partner, her choice of psychologists & medicines for the actor, Rs 15 crore allegedly being mysteriously siphoned off from the actor's account.

"Mumbai police's investigation is going in some other direction. They want to derail the investigation. We had warned the police nearly four months before his death. We told the DCP, Bandra on February 25 that Sushant was under threat and that the kin was afraid for the actor as he was in bad company", Sushant's family's lawyer said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's 7 questions in the FIR

"When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?" "If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?" "What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?" "Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?" "Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?" "When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?" "Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?"

