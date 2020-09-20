Rhea Chakraborty Said 'I'm A Good Actress' As NCB's 55th Question Got Huge Drug Admission

Rhea Chakraborty, who has faced interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was resilient for 36 hours during her questioning in custody, Republic has learnt, before the veil dropped. The prime accused in the FIR registered by CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case cracked on the 55th question by the authorities. Her response to the question ‘How good an actress are you?’ set up the way to break her composure to get her admission that she had indeed consumed drugs, which she had denied until that point.

How NCB cracked Rhea Chakraborty during questioning

As per sources, Rhea had been circumspect and keeping quiet during the first round of questioning. She was nonchalant in not revealing details. The officers then realised that this is not how it will continue to go on.

They then good humoredly asked her, “How good are you as an actress?” She replied, “I’m a very good actress.” The officers then got firm and told her, “Madam, it is not the time for you to be acting.” As per sources, the officers then said, “Well, if you didn't consume, you are a peddler which is a more serious offence.”

It was this question that ‘broke’ Rhea, after which she admitted to drug consumption. The prime accused also stated that she had been giving tutored statements about denying drug consumption till now. She continued to give more information ‘beyond what’ NCB already knew, sources said.

Rhea Chakraborty’s NCB case

Rhea is currently lodged at the Byculla jail till September 22 after the NCB found evidence of her involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are also under NCB custody and their bail plea has been adjourned till September 29. Meanwhile, the CBI and ED are carrying out separate investigations into the death of Sushant, amid alleged links of the death with that of his former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

