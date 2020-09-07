Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By NCB For The 3rd Time; Grilled For More Than 8-hours On Day 2

Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for questioning for the second straight day in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea has been summoned by the NCB for the third time and will appear tomorrow for questioning again.

She was questioned for over eight hours on Day 2. Rhea was interrogated for about six hours by the agency for the first time in this case on Sunday. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's office in the Ballard Estate area around 9:30 am on Monday. She was escorted by police personnel and was seen carrying a bag.

The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33), and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

On Monday, sources informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. However, according to sources, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. Rhea also revealed that through his brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Sources said that Rhea again blamed Sushant and his circle of friends for consuming drugs and she also denied she consumed drugs when confronted with Samuel Miranda. However, sources said that Samuel Miranda was the one who gave the drugs to her which she then claimed to give to Sushant. NCB will soon write to Mumbai Police and CBI to hand over the seizure memo so that it can find whether CBD oil was seized or recovered, sources added.

(with PTI inputs)