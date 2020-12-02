Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Gets Bail By Special NDPS Court In Drugs Case

In the latest development in the ongoing drug case, a special NDPS court has granted bail to Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday. He has been under custody since September 5 following the arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

On November 7, Showik attempted to seek bail for the third time since his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September. Earlier, the special court, as well as the Bombay High Court, had rejected his bail pleas. In the application filed recently before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Showik relied on a recent apex court judgment, which says that "confessional statements" made to the NCB officials cannot be considered as evidence.

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The NCB is probing multiple drug angles linked to Singh's death. It began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to Rajput's death case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Rhea, who was also arrested by the NCB in September, was released on bail in October.

Directed on August 19 by Supreme Court to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, that happened on June 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case. The only solace for his fans and numerous celebrities who have alleged foul play in the death has been that the CBI has not ruled out any angle yet. However, the lack of updates from the agency, has disappointed ‘SSRians’ including actor Shekhar Suman and others.

Among the other agencies, the Enforcement Directorate that is probing the financial fraud charges against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, recently sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary, seeking details of an alleged Rs 17 crore suspicious missing transaction. The Narcotics Control Bureau that had arrested Rhea (she was granted bail) for her alleged involvement with drug cartel, is still carrying out raids, questioning celebrities and arresting alleged drug peddlers.

