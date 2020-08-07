Rhea Chakraborty's Call Details Accessed: Sushant's Family Lawyer Says 'it Proves Links'

After it was revealed from Sushant Singh Rajput’s call details that Rhea Chakraborty had blocked his number after leaving his home on June 8, the former’s call details have also been accessed. The actress spoke multiple times to other accused in the case like her family members and Shruti Modi, apart from others like Siddharth Pithani and director Rumi Jaffrey. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer claimed that the records established their ‘close links’ and that they were not mere acquaintances.

READ: WATCH: Sushant Singh's Dog Fudge Coming Out Of Grief At Sister's Home; 1st Dog With Ankita

Sushant’s lawyer on Rhea’s call records

When asked about the multiple calls and duration of the conversation, advocate Vikas Singh told Republic TV, “The long conversations shows their close links.’ He added, “People don’t call their formal acquaintances so many times, maybe once in a week or 10 days, but if so many calls have happened, it means they are closely linked.”

Singh hit out at the Mumbai Police, that has been investigating the case for over 50 days, for not taking action despite such details. “The association can be understood only when there is a proper interrogation, but unfortunately that has not happened and it is looking as if she is the complainant, and Mumbai Police is also treating her as a complainant, despite the family stating that Sushant’s life was at risk (in February),” Singh stated.

He stated that the Mumbai Police talking about the need for a ‘written complaint’ before and after the death was not compulsory because it was a cognisable offence.

READ: Bihar Govt Files Affidavit In SC In Sushant Death Case; Alleges Rhea Of 'grabbing Crores'

“The family saw the ‘Tamasha’ as they (Mumbai Police) were summoning Bollywood stars. (so they approached Bihar police.) Never saw a crime being mishandled so much. Mumbai Police is a professional force, but who is controlling the case this time will be revealed in the investigation. It is sad,” he added.

Singh also stated that the inquest should have taken only 24 hours, as it was about noting facts like if the body was hanging and if there marks on his body.

As per Rhea’s call details of the past one year, she spoke to director Rumy Jaffrey over 300 times, and even Mahesh Bhatt is present in the list. She has made 660 calls to Indrajit Chakraborty, and received 203 calls from him; made 629 calls to Showik Chakraborty and received 243 calls; made 158 calls to Sandy Chakraborty and made 569 calls to Shruti Modi and received 222 calls from her.

She received 51 calls from Sushant and made 94 calls to him.

When asked about Rhea blocking Sushant’s number, Vikas Singh responded, “You had called him mentally ill and gave him medicines. And then you claim that you temporarily leave the house, and then you block his number, but then by not informing his family about it, or about his treatment clearly shows that she pushed him towards death. Interestingly, she used to decide what medicines he will take and even Pithani said that he used to give the medicines, which Rhea would decide. What did she talk to Pithani? (on call)”

He added, "Though she claimed she temporarily moved out, even if this was not the case, and they had a break-up, there should’ve been a handing over for a mental patient. If she did not ensure his safety, then it is clearly a case of (IPC) Section 306. And despite all this, if Mumbai Police has taken it into this direction, and did not file FIR, then what right do they have to talk about who should investigate the case?"

Also taking a dig at the Mumbai Police for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari on arrival in the city, he stating that official rules of quarantining exempted people from ‘official work.’

Singh also said ‘daal me kuch kaala’ (something was amiss) as Rhea had spoken to Pithani as well multiple times on call. He added that Pithni had ‘brought down the body’ and asked the locksmith to leave after opening the door, and did not wait for the sister to come. He claimed that custodial interrogating of Pithani and the others who were present in the home will bring out the 'truth.'

The advocate also expressed faith in the CBI team, as they took over the case.

Watch the video above

READ: Mumbai Police To Submit Sushant's Probe Details In A Sealed Cover In Supreme Court

READ: BMC Releases Bihar IPS Officer From 'quarantine' After CBI Takes Over Sushant Death Probe