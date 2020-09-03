Rhea Chakraborty’s Chat With Brother Showik In March Accessed, Indicates Drug Procurement

In an exclusive newsbreak on Thursday, Republic TV accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds' (marijuana). In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

Rhea in the chat asks Showik, 'How many buds are required' and her brother replies explaining how they will procure it.

The role of Rhea's brother Showik and his purported links with the people nabbed by the NCB is under the scanner of the agency and he and Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda are expected to be summoned for questioning soon, sources have said.

On Wednesday, in a major breakthrough for the NCB, the agency accessed Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's call details records and chats which reveal Showik shared the number of a drug dealer with Samuel Miranda, who then used to buy drugs on the former's behalf.

Further, in the explosive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV between Showik and a friend from October 2019, Showik admits that he knows drug dealers — Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar. Zaid was earlier arrested by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In the series of chats between Showik and the drug peddler, he admits that he has hash in his possession. He also names drug dealers like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in the chats

Sushant case: NCB nabs another suspect

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is questioning another person, suspected to be a drug trafficker, in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Thursday.

The man whose identity has not been revealed is allegedly linked to Basit Parihar who has been arrested by the federal anti-narcotics agency in this case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday will seek 10-day custody of alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar arrested in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources informed Republic Media Network.

