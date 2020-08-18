Rhea Chakraborty's 25 Day Europe Trip With Sushant Under ED Scanner: Sources

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Enforcement Directorate sources inform Republic TV that her Europe trip will now be probed. Sushant and Rhea went on a Europe trip in October and that holiday lasted for 25 days.

From Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, and UAE, Rhea's foreign trip has come under the ED scanner as sources suggest that it might have been a 'business trip'. The ED would be looking on if certain investments were done by Rhea on this long trip from October 3 to Oct 28. ED will also probe if there are any foreign bank accounts under Rhea's name, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of K K Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son's death, officials said. They said K K Singh (74), was questioned and his statement was recorded by the central probe agency on Monday.

Singh, a resident of Patna, had last month filed a criminal FIR with the Bihar Police against Rajput's friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family and few others alleging they abetted his son's suicide. Officials said Singh was asked about the information he has about Rajput's income, investments, professional assignments and relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and others. Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput's elder sister Meetu at its office in Mumbai. Rajput has four sisters.

On July 25, Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused. Singh also alleged financial irregularities. In the complaint, Singh alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

(With PTI inputs)