Rhea Chakraborty's Primrose Neighbour Confirms Sushant Drove Her Home On June 13; CBI Told

After a BJP leader and a Karni Sena member both sensationally claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had met Sushant Singh Rajput a day before he died, contrary to the narrative that Rhea left the late actor's house on June 8 and blocked him, Republic Media Network brings out another explosive testimony of a person claiming that Rhea and Sushant had indeed met on the evening of June 13.

'Sushant dropped Rhea off around 6-6:30 pm'

Republic TV's Senior Correspondent Yesha Kotak spoke to Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour who claimed that she was informed by an eyewitness who does not want to reveal his/her identity that both Sushant and Rhea were seen together on June 13 and this "information has been passed on to the CBI". Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour said that the witness saw Sushant and Rhea on the evening of June 13th when "Sushant dropped her off around 6-6:30 pm." and "Sushant was driving alone and there was no driver."

"The person told me this in June itself before any of this had gone to CBI or even before Rhea had said anything. The person had said, 'Oh! he passed away, I had just seen him drop her off on 13th evening.' Nothing was known at that time that what else will come up. I have not seen anything and Yes, I am Rhea's neighbour."

BJP leader's massive claim

BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta claimed that Sushant met Rhea on June 13 and added that he is also willing to get in touch with the CBI which is probing the case.

The BJP leader said that he has information about the alleged Sushant-Rhea meeting which took place on the 13th. He said that some eyewitness told him they saw both Sushant and Rhea at 3 am at a location and then the late actor dropped her home. Vivekanand Gupta has also said that he is ready to depose before the central investigating agency.

"On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't give any information to Mumbai Police," he said.

Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Since then, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have started the investigation into an alleged money laundering and drug angle in connection to the actor's death. More than 20 persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested, whereas several prominent personalities have been summoned by the NCB.

Numerous angles that have come forward in the case are yet to be investigated and persons who ostensibly should be questioned haven't. The alleged link to the death of Disha Salian has also not been investigated.

