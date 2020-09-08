Rhea Chakraborty's NCB Remand Copy Accessed; Judicial Custody Demanded For 14 Days

The Narcotic Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. NCB Deputy DG Ashok Jain informed that the agency will be pressing for Rhea's judicial custody for 14 days till September 21. Republic TV accessed the remand copy presented by the NCB which clarified that 'Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.'

The remand copy reads:

"Based upon disclosure of Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, one more person Rhea Chakraborty was summoned and her voluntary statement was recorded. During her statement on all three days she was confronted to all other accused persons and facts in their statements were verified. She has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During statement present respondent Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drug and financial transaction. Therefore, it is clear from statement that respondent is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies."

Rhea slapped with 5 NDPS Sections

The NCB has arrested the Bollywood actor under sections 89(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per sources, on Day 3 of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs.

As per top sources, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

NCB To Oppose Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea

Shortly before presenting Rhea Chakraborty before the magistrate court, the NCB has confirmed that they will oppose her bail plea if filed. "Whatever she has told us during interrogation is sufficient for her arrest. We will be opposing all bail petitions. Persons in NCB custody presently, 4 of them, their remanding plea is ending tomorrow. We will be opposing all bail pleas. We are satisfied with the interrogation," Dy DG Jain told media on Tuesday evening.

