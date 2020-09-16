'Rhea Left With Sushant's Laptop & Hard Drive, Had Access To Accounts': Pithani Tells CBI

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources claimed that the late Bollywood actor's flatmate has admitted to the CBI that Sushant was scared after hearing about Disha Salian's death. As per sources, Siddharth Pithani has admitted to the investigating agency that Sushant Singh Rajput was worried because Rhea Chakraborty had left with his laptop and hard drives. Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14.

Sources have also revealed that the Bollywood actor grew anxious after Rhea left with his electronic belongings as she knew his passwords and had complete access to all his accounts. Siddharth Pithani has been under the lens since the beginning of the investigation. He has also been summoned several times by the CBI for interrogation and was also taken to the late Bollywood actor's residence for recreation of the crime scene. As per reports, Pithani was also present at Sushant's flat on June 14 after he was found dead.

CBI team to meet AIIMS body

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that a CBI team will meet the AIIMS forensics body on Thursday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted, said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

Three members from the AIIMS panel also accompanied a CBI team to Sushant's Bandra residence on September 5 along with the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI team was seen recording visuals of the terrace of the building. Three doctors from the AIIMS board in Mumbai went along with the CBI team to Sushant's residence. The AIIMS report is expected at a time when even more sensational disclosures have come to light regarding not just the Sushant death case but also regarding the death of his manager Disha Salian of an alleged suicide just a week prior.

