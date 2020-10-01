'Rhea Met Sushant On June 13 Night': Karni Sena Leader Reveals His Witness; Mystery Grows

Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore, who was present at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on June 15, has joined a BJP leader to make an explosive claim that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Sing Rajput's residence a night before he died.

Speaking to Republic TV, Surjeet claimed that film producer Suraj Singh, who was also present at the hospital, told him that Rhea was there at the late actor's residence on the night of June 13 but had then left.

"When I went to Cooper Hospital on June 15, Suraj Singh had told me that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant's residence on the night of June 13 and had left then itself may be due to some fight. Suraj Singh was co-ordinating everything and he had called Rhea and introduced me to her and Sandeep... I don't know any of them," Surjeet said.

When asked why he revealed this in public now and not approached the probing authorities even after three months of Sushant's death, Surjeet said he was not approached by the CBI. He also said that he had made this revelation earlier too but it was 'missed' by the media.

Surjeet also noted the presence of Sandeep Ssingh at the scene and said he was told that the producer was a 'friend' of Sushant. Moreover, Surjeet stated that he didn't personally know Sushant and hasn't been in touch with Suraj for months now.

Earlier in August, Surjeet had told Republic TV that Rhea had said 'Sorry babu' as soon as she saw Sushant's face at Cooper Hospital. He added that Rhea's brother and mother too wished to see Sushant's body but were not allowed to do so by the Mumbai police.

READ | Sushant Case: Eyewitness Claims Rhea Said ‘sorry Babu’ On Seeing Actor’s Body At Morgue

READ | Sushant's Sister Shweta Responds To 'SSR Met Rhea On June 13' Claim; Says 'game-changer'

BJP neta's big claim

Earlier in the day, BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta claimed that Sushant met Rhea on June 13 has said that he is also willing to get in touch with the CBI which is probing the case.

The BJP leader has said that he has information about the alleged Sushant-Rhea meeting which took place on the 13th. He said that some eyewitness told him they saw both Sushant and Rhea at 3 am at a location and then the late actor dropped her home. Vivekanand Gupta has also said that he is ready to depose before the central investigating agency.

"On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't give any information to Mumbai Police," he said.

"The postmortem done by Cooper Hospital was done in a very dim light, which shows they were trying to hide something. That means it was done after a very long time. Feels like there is a conspiracy and it must have been done under some pressure," the BJP leader said. He also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the mortuary and said that some filmstar or minister or any influential personality is being protected.

Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8.

READ | MASSIVE: 'Rhea Met Sushant On The Night Of June 13th; He Dropped Her Home,' Says BJP Neta

READ | Ishkaran's #Revolution4SSR For Sushant Singh Rajput Gathers Momentum; Shweta, Ankita Join