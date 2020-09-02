Rhea-Showik Drugs Probe: Dealer Basit Parihar Tracked Down; Refuses To Open The Door

The Narcotics Control Bureau recently detained Abdel Basit Parihar, a Bandra resident, after interrogating Zaid Vilatra in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Republic TV tracked down Abdul Basit Parihar on Wednesday but they refused to open the door.

Even after constant questioning, the family wasn't willing to answer the door, which further raises questions on what is being hidden. Abdul Basit Parihar was in constant touch with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda. Parihar is "learnt to have linkages" with the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, 28, and others.

Meanwhile, Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon, they added. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning.

Rhea's brother Showik allegedly scored drugs from 'Basit via Zaid'; both detained by NCB

Some more drug peddlers based in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Goa are also under the agency's scanner, they said. A special NCB team from Delhi, headed by deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra, is camping in the western metropolis to take forward the probe.

The team also includes agency officers from Mumbai and has been constituted by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana. The agency filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

According to the officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

ABOUT ZAID VILATRA

The arrested man has been identified by the federal anti-narcotics agency as Zaid Vilatra. Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", have been recovered from him.

"Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB said. According to the NCB, the best quality of bud is sold for about Rs 5,000 per gram.

Zaid came under the scanner after the agency arrested two people -- Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora -- in another narcotics case on August 27-28 in Mumbai and recovered a bud consignment from them. Lakhani had "linkages" with Zaid, the NCB claimed.

(with PTI inputs)