Right To Live With Person Of Choice Fundamental Irrespective Of Religion: Allahabad HC

In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has emphasized that a person's right to live with a person of one's choice is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty, guaranteed under the Constitution of India. The Court said that its previous verdict stating "religious conversion per se for contracting a marriage was prohibited" was incorrect and does not lay down "good law".

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal made the above observations while hearing a petition related to a marriage of a Hindu woman and a Muslim man. An FIR was lodged by the woman's father alleging offences under Sections 363, 366, 352 and 506 of the IPC (kidnapping, abduction for forcing a woman to marry etc.) and Section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The High Court bench said, "None of these judgments dealt with the issue of life and liberty of two matured individuals in choosing a partner or their right to freedom of choice as to with whom they would like to live. We hold the judgments in Noor Jahan and Priyanshi as not laying good law." They also said that if "alleged conversion was under clout, the Constitutional Court was obliged to ascertain the wish and desire of the girls as they were above the age of 18 years."

The Court said, "Right to live with a person of his/ her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to right to life and personal liberty. Interference in a personal relationship, would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals. We fail to understand that if the law permits two persons even of the same sex to live together peacefully then neither any individual nor a family nor even State can have objection to relationship of two major individuals who out of their own free will are living together. Decision of an individual who is of the age of majority, to live with an individual of his/her choice is strictly a right of an individual and when this right is infringed it would constitute breach of his/her fundamental right to life and personal liberty as it includes right to freedom of choice, to choose a partner and right to live with dignity as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India."

Allahabad HC order on religious conversion

Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed a writ petition filed by a married couple seeking stay on their families from interfering in their marriage. The court observed that the Muslim-born woman converted to Hindu in June and then married as per Hindu rituals in July, clearly revealing that the conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage. Ruling that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable, the High Court said it will not interfere in the matter under Article 226, dismissing the plea.

Yogi quotes HC verdict

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. by referring to the Allahabad High court order. Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it.

"Allahabad High court said religion conversion for marriage was not necessary. Government to will make a law based on this. Using 'Mission Shakti' we will keep mothers and sisters safe. There will be 'Operation Satya' to protect women's dignity," he said adding, " I warn those who play with women's dignity, if they do not mend their ways, then their "Ram nam satya hai" procession will be carried out."

