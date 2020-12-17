Right To Protest But Purpose Must Be Served: SC Mulls Panel To Resolve Farmers' Stand-off

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmer unions to demonstrate against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws but also said that the purpose of protest must be served through dialogue as one cannot sit on Dharna for years.

While continuing to hear the petition against the protests launched by farmers and subsequent blockage of roads leading to the national capital over the last 22 days, the court reiterated that it is considering setting up an impartial committee for both sides to resolve the issue and reach common ground.

“The purpose of protest can be achieved only if people talk to each other. For that, we are proposing an independent impartial committee before whom both the parties can state their case while the protest goes on and that the committee will give its opinion, which we expect the parties to follow,” the Apex court observed.

READ | Congress Plays Politics On SC's Intervention In Farmers' Issue; Says Centre 'trivialising'

"Protests can continue in a peaceful manner"

The court’s observation came in response to the arguments made by Harish Salve, who while appearing for the petitioner argued that the 'cause of the protest cannot be protest' and the farmer unions cannot exercise their rights by interfering with other's right to movement.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde also noted that the protest must be non-violent and focused on the main issue. He reiterated the farmers’ views can be expressed before an independent committee while the protests continue in a peaceful manner without the two sides instigating any violence.

“In protests, the aggrieved party must be able to articulate their view and the party who is said to have caused the grievance has the option to answer. We think this can be done before an independent committee. We will propose names like P Sainath. In the meantime, the protest will continue in a non-violent manner and even the Attorney General will not instigate any violence by means of force.”

READ | SC Impleads 8 Farmer Unions In Pleas Seeking Removal Of Protesters From Delhi Borders

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing in Supreme Court hearing on farmers' protest; Tune in for #LIVE updates from the Apex Court here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ojaTPsWh7K — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2020

Attorney General KK Venugopal further argued that the farmer unions have demanded to repeal the laws, or the protest would continue. “For that, they have to come to the table and discuss the laws clause by clause. They must be directed to come for discussion. It cannot be like repeal or nothing,” he said.

To this, CJI Bobde said, “We do not think they will accept your outcomes. We do not want them to do that also. That is for the committee to decide. We saw how successful you have been in negotiations.”

Meanwhile, former attorney P Chidambaram who appeared for the state of Punjab said that the government has no objection to the Court's suggestion that a committee can facilitate a dialogue between farmers and Central Government.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing in Supreme Court hearing on farmers' protest; Tune in for #LIVE updates from the Apex Court here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/nmfP8eWJiE — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2020

Chidambaram further argued that the farmers have not blocked the roads but the police have blocked them through barricades and containers. “Farmers wanted to march to Delhi. Who has stopped them and blocked them? The police have blocked them. We see photos of barricades, containers. We want the Parliament to convene and the Parliamentarians to discuss,” the Congress leader said.

To this, the CJI stated, “It is not for the court to predict if the mob will turn violent. It depends on intelligence reports based on which the police acts. Whether the mob should be allowed to enter arrest must be left to the authorities to decide and not for the court to decide.”

READ | MASSIVE: PM Modi To Address Farmers In M.P Amid Ongoing Protests Against Agri Reforms

"The court is sympathetic to farmers"

Turning to the farmer unions, CJI Bobde observed that the court is sympathetic to the farmers, but stressed that their grievance must be resolved through dialogue as the protest cannot go on for years.

“You have a right to protest which we are not going to interfere with. You carry on the protest. The purpose of protest must be served to talking to someone. You cannot sit in protest for years. We are familiar with the plight of the farmers. We are Indians. We are sympathetic to the farmers. But we are on the manner of protests,” the court observed.

CJI further noted that despite asking the farmer unions to be impleaded in the petition, only BKU (Bhanu) representatives were present for the hearings. He directed the notice to be served to all the eight farmer unions and listed the matter for hearing before a vacation bench.

READ | At Tikri Border, Widows, Sisters, Mothers Of Farmers Join Protest