'Right To Relax Can't Be Curbed': Madras HC Dismisses Order To Place CCTV In Spas

Analysing a single judge bench order for the installation of CCTV cameras inside Spa and Massage Centres, the Madras High Court said that it disagrees with the same. The court, while looking at the order, observed that mere apprehension about a breach of morality couldn't be a valid ground to curb the right to relax. The court further observed that it fell under the right to privacy, thus the order to install cameras in spas were wrong.

The Madras High Court was hearing a writ petition filed for obtaining a 'No Objection Certificate' from the Police for running a cross-massage centre when it analysed the recent single judge bench order regarding the installation of CCTV cameras.

Referring to the decision in a writ filed by one Navtej Singh Johar, the single judge bench pointed out that 'constitutional morality shall trump public morality'. The court also noted that the Police had no authority to unnecessarily interfere in the functioning of the cross-massage centres.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who led the Madurai bench, cited judgements that elaborated about the different facets of the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21. Emphasising the same, the Court said that placing cameras at a place of relaxation would obstruct the right to privacy of choice.

"The installation of CCTV equipment inside premises such as a spa would unquestionably infract upon a person's bodily autonomy. These are inviolable spaces where the prying eye of the state simply cannot be allowed to enter" the court observed.

Court orders installation of CCTV cameras inside spas

The order regarding the installation of CCTV cameras was passed by Justice SM Subramaniam in a case dated December 20, 2021. The bench had then directed the installation of functional CCTV cameras in all spas, massage centres, therapy centres across Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, the bench had also ordered the removal of secluded or closed rooms in spas and massage centres. It said that all business activities must be done in the open inside all massage centres.

Image: UNSPLASH/ SHUTTERSTOCK