'Right To Reside, Move Freely Can't Be Denied On Flimsy Grounds,' Underlines Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Saturday observed that a person could not be denied his fundamental right to reside or move freely anywhere in the country on 'flimsy grounds'. The bench of the apex court, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian made the abovementioned observance while dismissing an externment order against a journalist and social worker, Rahmat Khan.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Amravati City, had passed the externment order under Section 56(1)(a)(b) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, directing journalist Rahmat Khan not to enter or return to Amravati City or Amravati Rural District for one year from the date on which he leaves or is taken out.

"A person cannot be denied his fundamental right to reside anywhere in the country or to move freely throughout the country, on flimsy grounds," the bench said.

''Action of externment only for exceptional cases': Supreme Court

During the proceedings, Rahmat Khan contended that after he came to know of irregularities in the running of Madrasas, including misappropriation of public money distributed to Madrasas in Amravati District, he requested the Collector as also the police to investigate the matter, and even filed a PIL before the High Court. In retaliation, as alleged by the journalist, FIRs in his name were filed, and an externment was initiated which culminated in the impugned externment order.

The bench, having heard the argument, came to the conclusion that the impugned externment order was a result of the complaints lodged by Rahmat Khan against government officials, some Madrasas, and persons connected with such Madarasas who later lodged FIRs against the Appellant. 'The FIRs are clearly vindictive, retaliatory and aimed to teach a lesson to the Appellant and stifle his voice', the court noted underlining that the 'deplorable allegations' of demand for ransom by threat, prima facie, appears to have been concocted.

"A threat to lodge a complaint cannot possibly be a ground for passing an order of externment under Section 56 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, more so when the responses of government authorities to queries raised by the appellant under the Right to Information Act clearly indicate that the complaints are not frivolous ones or without substance," the court said.

Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian then underlined that the drastic action of externment should only be taken in exceptional cases, to maintain law and order in a locality and/or prevent a breach of public tranquility and peace.

Image Credit: PTI