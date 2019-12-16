Riot Accused Jagdish Tytler Joins Congress Protest Over Police Action In Jamia Over CAA

In a controversial move, riot accused Jagdish Tytler joined the protest of the Congress party at India Gate on Monday. The symbolic protest is being held to condemn the actions of the Delhi police in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is one of the prominent leaders sitting on a dharna on this occasion. While there has been public pressure on Congress to cut off ties with Tytler, it has often accommodated him on a public platform.

Read: The Government Has Attacked Kids And We Will Fight The Government: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Delhi: Jagdish Tytler arrives for Congress' symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University. pic.twitter.com/Micwuab2Kj — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Read: WATCH: Republic Corners Jagdish Tytler After 1984-accused Rushes To Rahul Gandhi's Residence Amid Resignation Drama

Alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

A senior leader of Congress, Tytler has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations since the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Along with Sajjan Kumar, he was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the inclination to press charges against him. In fact, he was even inducted as a minister after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre. During the second term of the UPA government, the CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler. But a Sessions Court rejected the closure report and ordered an investigation into his role.

Read: IMPACT: 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Victims' Counsel HS Phoolka To Seek Case Against Kamal Nath And Jagdish Tytler Citing Republic Bharat's Sting

Presence at former CM Sheila Dikshit's event

In January 2019, Congress faced a lot of criticism from both BJP as well as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for giving a front-row seat to Tytler during the ceremony of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking over as the Delhi Congress chief. She defended his presence at the event. On the other hand, Tytler claimed innocence, citing that the charges against him had not been proved. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also faces accusations of reportedly controlling a mob during the 1984 riots.

Read: SENSATIONAL FRESH EVIDENCE: 6 Stings Expose Kamal Nath, Jagdish Tytler, Other Congressmen's Role In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre