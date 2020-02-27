"Riots Are Part Of Life": Haryana Min's Insensitive Remark As Delhi Death Toll Rises To 32

Even as the violence that erupted in Delhi on February 23 is being called as the worst communal riots in the national capital, a Haryana Minister has issued an insensitive remark, calling it "a part of life." Speaking to media, Harayana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said that riots have been taking place and it has happened in the past, so it is part of life, he said. Ranjit is Devi Lal's son and belongs to the ruling Chautala family.

He said: "Riots have been there. It has happened in the past. When Indira Gandhi was killed, then Delhi was burning. Riots are part of life. Govt is trying to control and it is a matter of Delhi and a judicial matter, let it be, I will not comment."

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 32 lives and has left around 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid the United States President Donald Trump's maiden India visit. It started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. On PM's and Home Minister's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

