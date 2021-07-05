Riverfront Scam: CBI Files Fresh FIR, Conducts Raids At 42 Locations In UP, WB & Rajasthan

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, conducted multiple searches in connection with alleged irregularities in the Gomti riverfront development project. As per the ground reports collected by Republic TV, the CBI raided a total of 42 locations including 40 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 each in Rajasthan and West Bengal. The residence of the suspended engineer who was heading the project, Akhil Raman's residence was also searched by the officials on Monday.

The CBI has named 189 people including 16 public servants and 173 private persons as accused in the charge sheet. The scam is related to the ₹1,600 crore Gomti riverfront development project that occurred when Samajwadi Party (SP) was ruling the state with Akhilesh Yadav as chief minister.

The raids come on the heels of a fresh case registered against in the case. This is the second probe initiated by the CBI in the project scam. The central agency had first registered a case in the scam in December 2017 on the recommendations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government.

Riverfront scam case

In 2015, the Gomti riverfront development project was launched by the Akhilesh Yadav-led government. As per several prominent environmentalists, the project was witnessed as interference in river systems.

In March this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave sanction to the CBI to prosecute former executive engineer, Lucknow Division, Sharda Canal, Roop Singh Yadav, and former junior assistant, Irrigation Works, Lucknow, Raj Kumar Yadav, for allegedly following corrupt practices during the execution of the project during the Samajwadi Party rule from 2012-2017.

Both Roop Singh Yadav and Raj Kumar Yadav were arrested by the CBI last year for financial irregularities in the beautification of the project.

In November 2020, it was reported that the probing team had recovered evidence with regard to bribes taken by certain engineers, including Roop Singh Yadav. The bribes were paid to these engineers in cash by the means of withdrawing money from bank accounts or through banking transactions. In March 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).