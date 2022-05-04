Rizwan Merchant Speaks To Republic, Lists 4 Conditions For Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana's Bail

In a massive relief for Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted them bail on Wednesday. Their judicial custody was supposed to end on May 6. Navneet and Ravi Rana’s Advocate Rizwan Merchant spoke with Republic and said that the bail application has been allowed by the court based on four conditions.

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana’s Advocate Rizwan Merchant said, “ Bail has been allowed by the Mumbai Special Court on Wednesday. The bail allowed is subject to the execution of personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each.”

"The Mumbai Special Court released the bail on the grounds of certain conditions," Advocate Rizwan Merchant stated.

First, they should cooperate with the investigation by making their attendance available to the Police station. Second, the Police station is directed to contact Ranas by giving a notice in advance of 24 hours. The notice can be delivered to them via mobile, personally, or through their Advocate.

Third, They should not hamper and tamper with the investigation and cooperate with the Police officials during the investigation. Fourth, they have been ordered not to address the press on any subject that relates to this case. Press should not ask them any questions regarding the case.

“In case of breach of any condition, the bail shall be cancelled forthwith,” Advocate Rizwan Merchant further stated.

Rana couple arrested

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. Their judicial custody will end on May 6.