RJD MLC Brings Caged Rat Into Bihar Vidhan Parishad; Launches Symbolic Attack On CM Nitish

In an unprecedented incident, RJD legislator Subodh Rai on Friday reached the Bihar Vidhan Parishad with a "caged rat", to expose the corruption in the Bihar government. The purpose of Subodh Rai was to mock at Nitish government - that he had arrested the Rat which allegedly made a breach in the embankment in Bhagalpur in 2018.

In 2018, Bihar water resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh had held "rats" responsible for the breach in the embankment that led to the flooding in rural areas of Bhagalpur. The minister then had faced a lot of criticism for holding rats responsible for floods, rather than the callous approach of his department.

When Subodh Rai reached the legislative council premises with a caged Rat, people present there burst into laughter. Rai said, " The Rat which made a breach into the embankment and gulped seized alcohol has been caught and it should be punished." Rabri Devi also joined the protest and she said, "The govt could not get hold of the Rat which was involved in the scam has been caught by the opposition and now the govt should punish this Rat ."

Bihar Minister and JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "opposition has the right to oppose in a democratic manner. Rat is the vehicle of Lord Ganesh ji. They have caged the Rat like their leader is caged in jail."

With the Bihar assembly elections slated to be held in October 2020, RJD is attacking the Nitish govt, alleging involvement in multiple scams; and by bringing a caged Rat the opposition has attacked the government implying that instead of taking the onus of its mistake, it put the blame on the rat for the breach in the embankment.

