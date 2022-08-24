RJD Says CBI Raids In 'land For Jobs' Scam 'expected'; 'BJP Trying To Harass Opposition'

Reacting to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on the residences of four senior leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies to topple an opposition government. Continuing its investigations on the 'land for jobs' scam in Bihar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, conducted multiple raids at the residences of four senior RJD leaders closely associated with party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gagan said that the party isn't surprised as they were expecting something of this sort to happen on a day the Bihar Assembly is meeting for a crucial floor test of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government. It is pertinent to mention that the trust vote will be preceded by a no-trust motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Sinha has refused to step down despite the no-confidence motion against him.

'There is restlessness in BJP, people will give befitting reply': RJD

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan claimed that the BJP is restless and is thus misusing central agencies. "We had anticipated that something will happen today because we have the vote of confidence against the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly," he said.

"There is restlessness in BJP and central agencies like the CBI, ED, and I-T (department) are being misused by them in a bid to harass the opposition. The strategy that the Central government has adopted, ou using Central agencies, we don't see this as something unexpected," Gagan added.

The RJD leader said that BJP will be given a befitting reply when the time comes as they are living in a delusion.

"They (BJP) will not gain anything out of this. Somewhere down the line, it is the BJP who will suffer losses. The BJP will face the consequences of the message that this is sending to the public," Gagan said.

"People of Bihar understand everything. They are quiet now, but when the time comes, they will give a befitting reply," he added.

However, when asked his thoughts on the massive 'land for jobs cam' in the state, the RJD leader gave an evasive reply, saying, "Time and situation both need to be taken into account", and reiterating that the BJP will be given a befitting reply by the public.

RJD leader Manoj Jha, too, lambasted the saffron party and stated that this raid is conducted by the BJP, not by any central agencies.

Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what's happening here? It has become predictable: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha on CBI raids on 2 RJD leaders in Patna pic.twitter.com/RieCE8LSlp — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Raids conducted in connection to 'Land For Jobs' scam

On Wednesday, multiple searches were carried out at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmad in Patna ahead of the Bihar floor test.

The CBI registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti in May. Raids were conducted at over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR only after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when Yadav was the Railways Minister. Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways. Sources said that Yadav's wife Rabri Devi was named in the FIR.

