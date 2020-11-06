RJD's Lalu Yadav To Stay In Jail During Bihar Result; Bail Plea Deferred As CBI Seeks Time

In a massive development, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till November 27 RJD chief Lalu Prasad's bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury, after the CBI sought time to file a written reply in the matter. The former Bihar CM, convicted in four fodder scam cases, would be able to walk out of jail if he is granted bail in the case. He has already secured bail in three other cases. This means Tejashwi's claim that Lalu will be out before the Bihar election results falls flat.

The lawyer of former Bihar CM Lalu, Kapil Sibal, who attended the court session virtually, said the ailing RJD chief, currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, has served more than half the sentence that was awarded to him in the case. The CBI objected to Sibal's assertion and said that it would take some to time to file a written reply on Prasad's health condition and his incarceration in this case. Sibal, however, claimed that the probe agency was "deliberately" delaying the matter. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, after taking all arguments into consideration, postponed hearing in the case till November 27.

Lalu Yadav Gets Bail From High Court Right Before Bihar Elections But Will Remain In Jail

Bail in earlier cases

The Jharkhand High Court had earlier granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury. The high court has asked Lalu to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh which was awarded by a special CBI court to secure his bail. It also sought his medical report and the details of all those he has met during the course of his treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He was also granted bail in Deoghar treasury case.

Ram Vilas Paswan no more: RJD chief Lalu Yadav mourns; politicians, ministers condole loss

'Lalu Ji Riha Honge Aur Nitish Ji Vida Honge'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed his first election rally in Bihar's Hisua and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav joined him. Addressing the rally, Tejashwi questioned PM's silence on special status and targeted CM Nitish Kumar for switching sides and not paying heed to the woes of migrants. But what caught the attention of people was a quote that Tejashwi used. He said that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in jail due to conviction in Fodder scam cases, will get bail on Novenmenr 9 which is his birthday and November 10 is Nitish's bidai (Farewell).

"Lalu ji will be out November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9. It is also my birthday on that day. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell (9 ko Lalu ji riha honge aur 10 ko Nitish ji vida honge)," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav Declares In Bihar Poll Rally: 'Lalu Ji Riha Honge Aur Nitish Ji Vida Honge'