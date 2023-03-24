Road-rage Incident: Delivery Partner Beaten With Stick In Outer Delhi

A delivery partner of an e-commerce company was allegedly beaten with sticks after his motorbike brushed another two-wheeler in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Thursday, police said.

Sahil (30), a resident of Kailash Vihar, alleged in his complaint with police that he was riding his motorbike near Firni Road when his vehicle slightly touched the other bike and both the parties got into an argument.

He alleged that the other party then beat him with sticks and he suffered injuries.

Police said they received a call about the incident around 3 pm and Sahil was admitted to SGM hospital in Mangolpuri.

A senior police official said the three persons accused of beating Sahil — Sulender, his wife Kavita and relative Sumit — have been arrested.

A case under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the accused, police said.