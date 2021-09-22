Road Scam Accused Surrenders Before Court In Arunachal

An engineer of the public works department (PWD) allegedly involved in a multi-crore road scam in Arunachal Pradesh, surrendered before a court in West Kameng district on Wednesday, after evading arrest since August 31, a police officer said in Itanagar.

Executive engineer of the PWD’s Chayangtajo division, Nyakpu Yangfo, allegedly involved in the Seppa-Chayangtajo NEC road scam, surrendered before the Bomdila session court, Superintendent of Police, Special Investigating Cell (Vigilance), Hemant Tiwari said.

The judge remanded him to seven days police custody, the SP said.

Work on the 81-km long road, sanctioned under North East Council (NEC), which began in 2008 is yet to be completed.

A case was registered with the investigation cell on March 5 this year by a social activist, alleging that the road has been under construction for over a decade, and more than Rs 100 crore have been disbursed to companies involved in building it, the SP had said.

The scam pertaining to the construction of the major road in East Kameng district being executed by three companies - Gammon India Ltd, Gamon Engineering & Contractors Pvt Ltd, both Mumbai-based firms, and Hyderabad-based D R B Infrastructure, for an agreed amount of Rs 172 crore, is under SIC probe now.

The special investigating cell (SIC) had conducted raids at multiple locations in Itanagar Capital Complex, East Kameng and Kurung- Kumey districts respectively to apprehend Yangfo but was not successful, the SP said.

The SIC had also obtained a non-bailable warrant against him.

Yangfo had approached the Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court for grant of interim relief which was denied.

Yangfo, was posted as assistant engineer at Chayangtajo PWD division from 2009 to 2011 and subsequently posted as executive engineer in the same division from 2019 to 2020.

Two senior engineers of the PWD, along with the managing director of DRB Infrastructure, were apprehended early this month for their alleged involvement in the scam.