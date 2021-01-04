Robert Vadra Grilled By I-T Dept For 9 Hrs; Claims 'political Vendetta Over Farmer Issues'

After nine hours of questioning, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday, walked out of the Income-tax department office, maintaining he has nothing to hide. Not confirming that he has been asked about Benami properties, Vadra said that it was political vendetta. Terming that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's involvement in helping farmers was the reason he was being summoned, he said he had been asked questions regarding his work for the past 6-7 years.

Vadra: 'Political vendetta'

"There is no tax evasion. We have been given questions regarding my work for past 5-6 years. If they ask me again, I will answer," he said. Vadra had been questioned by various agencies in 2019 in relation to a string of different cases over his alleged links in arms deals as well as in property deals, both in India and abroad. The latest recording of statement is regarding alleged tax evasion, sources said.

Terming this as political vendetta, he added, "Everybody knows it is political vendetta. If Priyanka is helping farmers, who they are going to come to? They will come to Robert Vadra. They are finding issues so that they can divert the real issues. This is being gone on for a decade."

ED chargesheets Vadra

Recently in October, a Avenue court took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against fugitive economic offender Sanjay Bhandari. The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (i.e. charge sheet) under section 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Bhandari and his co-conspirators. Sources report that Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has been named in the charge sheet. The court has asked ED to expedite Bhandari's extradition process from UK.

Bhandari who is an arms dealer had allegedly signed an agreement with Samsung Engineering for consultancy services for $10 million. Samsung Engineering paid Bhandari's company - Dubai-based Santech International FZC - $5 million in 2009, after it was awarded the ONGC contract worth Rs 6,800 crore in October 2009. In turn, Bhandari acquired a property (No.12, Brynstone Square, London) by purchasing 100% shares of M/s Vertex Management Holdings Ltd for around $5 million in August 2009 (two months after the ONGC - Samsung deal payment). This property was later sold to Skylight Investments FZE, Dubai in 2011-12. Skylight Investment was allegedly floated in April 2009 by one CC Thampi for the purpose of acquiring immovable assets, but no business was conducted in this company.

