Robert Vadra Questioned By I-T For 2nd Consecutive Day, Reiterates 'distraction' Charge

On Tuesday, the Income Tax Department grilled ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra for the second consecutive day. This was in connection with its probe under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. A team of I-T officers visited Vadra's office in the national capital because it was reportedly unsatisfied with his answers on Monday. Speaking to the media after the end of the questioning, Robert Vadra said, "I welcome them and everybody to see me and have tea with me and find out whatever they need to find out".

Taking a dig at the I-T action, he claimed that both he and the agency are satisfied. Moreover, he reiterated his charge that the Union government was questioning him to distract people from the real issues of the country. Weighing in on the ongoing farmers' agitation, he called upon the Centre to help them and do "something good" for India.

Robert Vadra remarked, "If their queries do not finish, they will have to continue. I can leave them only after they ask me everything. They are satisfied and so am I."

Attributing political motives to the I-T action, the businessman alleged, "The timing is there. It is consistent. It keeps happening to me. Whenever there is an issue around, Robert Vadra props up. If it not this, it will be something else. When there is an election, when there is something, my name is used." "If my family works hard for the people of this country and if they want to digress from the issues of the government, they will use me or they will use any other issue to digress. They should help the farmers and do something good for the people of this country," he elaborated.

Vadra refutes charges

Trouble mounted for Vadra as the extradition proceedings against fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari have commenced. Reportedly, the I-T department has established links between Vadra and Bhandari pertaining to the purchase of Benami properties in the UK. Furthermore, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra's husband is also being probed in the Bikaner land deal scam and the Faridabad land scam case.

Dismissing these charges, Vadra retorted, "Whatever the queries are, I am here to answer for it. You just cannot claim anything. You can't say- I went to Taj Mahal, so I own Taj Mahal. You need to have proof."

