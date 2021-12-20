Rohini Court Blast Accused DRDO Scientist Attempts Suicide; Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS

In a major development from the Rohini court blast case, the accused DRDO scientist has reportedly attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance in police custody, informed police officials on Sunday. The accused Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, Bharat Bhushan Kataria is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is completely stable, the officials and.

Earlier on Friday, the 47-years-old Kataria was arrested in connection to the blast inside Rohini court on December 9 by planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box with the motive to kill his neighbour, a former lawyer over old rivalry. Notably, his neighbour who has several cases filed against him was also present in the court that day.

The accused was questioned by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday, December 17, after which he was arrested on the same day and was in police custody under interrogation. However, on Saturday, he was found unconscious inside the washroom after allegedly consuming liquid hand wash. The scientist was immediately rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital which later referred him to AIIMS. Adding more to it, the police officer informed that his vitals are normal and a senior doctor will check on him on Monday. Also, he is being expected to be discharged on the same day and will be again interrogated soon.

Rohini court blast

The incident which took place on December 9 was carried out by the DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan after he planted an IED triggering a low-intensity explosion in courtroom number 102 at the Rohini district court. Though no casualties were reported in the incident, a court staff member and Naib court head constable Rajeev sustained minor injuries.

The investigation which was taken over by the Delhi Police was later handed over to a special cell after which he was arrested on December 17 on the basis of CCTV footage where he can be seen coming out of the courtroom a few minutes before the blast. Also, he can be seen carrying two bags out of which one he placed inside the courtroom through a different route.

Ever since Kataria has been arrested, he is said to be misleading and manipulating the investigating team by avoiding the questions and further not cooperating. According to police officials, the scientist is already prepared for what to do after getting caught.

Image: Shutterstock/ Republic World