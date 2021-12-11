Rohini Court Blast: Delhi Police Probing Terror Angle, Yet 'clueless' Regarding Culprits

Two days after a mysterious minor blast rocked the premises of Rohini Court, the security personnel has informed that a terror angle is being probed. However, the police have not yet found any lead to the culprits. A constable was injured in the blast that also created panic among lawyers and the public and raised questions about security arrangements there.

The Delhi Police is still "clueless" about the culprits even as the security personnel are checking CCTV cameras at the court premises and probing the incident from all angles.

#BREAKING | In Rohini court blast probe, terror angle also being probed; Tune in - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/K0Hd4hvu8g — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2021

Rohini court blast: What police have said so far

Police informed that the explosion took place inside courtroom number 102 that belongs to Metropolitan Magistrate Prituraj. Sources said the powder recovered from the spot seems to be ammonium nitrate, however, it has been handed over to the National Security Guard (NSG) who will ascertain more details about the substance. As per the details provided by DCP Pranav Tayal, the explosion happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the blast occurred.

The blast was of low intensity however it created a worrisome environment as recently a firing incident had taken place in the court that killed gangster and history-sheeter Gogi. Three people were injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police. This was the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

Prima facie, it appears that the explosive was planted in a tiffin inside a laptop bag. Battery parts were also recovered from the site.

"It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion. We are checking all the CCTV cameras installed in the court premises," police had said.

According to court officials, there are around 75 cameras in Rohini court premises. However, there is no camera at the corridor and inside room number 102 where the incident took place. The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post. The case related to alleged illegal stocking and distribution of COVID-19 drugs by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two AAP leaders is listed before Metropolitan Magistrate Prituraj. The hearing in the case was adjourned to February 7, 2022.

Image: Republic