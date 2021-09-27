Rohini Court Firing: Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking Enhanced Security In District Courts

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the firing inside Rohini court, the Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea regarding enhancing safety and security at district courts. The plea, which was filed by advocate Richa Singh will be heard by Chief justice D N Patel and justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday. This plea was filed in the wake of the shooting which took place last week where two assailants shot at gangster Gogi and were killed in counterfire by Delhi police.

Rohini court shooting plea in HC

Another petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari highlighted that "securing person of the judges and judicial officers against any threat to life" is important. He suggested that gangsters be produced through video conferencing before the trial courts from jails and CCTV cameras be installed in the 6 District Court complexes of India. He added that in rural district courts mobs be not permitted to enter court premises.

Firing in Delhi Court

On Friday, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises when a gangster named Gogi was being produced in court, when his rivals opened fire at him. Three people are said to be injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in counterfire by Delhi police. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court. Delhi police has arrested two accused - Vinay and Umang in connection to the case and have been granted police custody for four days.

As per details, two assailants - Rahul and Maurice were shot dead by the police team. The assailants allegedly entered the court in the garb of lawyers' attire. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. Sources state that forty rounds were fired in the clash.

Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "This is not a gang war. Gogi was running an extortion racket. His rival fired at him. We are committed to counter it effectively. The police acted very swiftly. Two who attacked Gogi were neutralised. Injured Gogi was taken to hospital". Gogi has been accused of extortion of property dealers, bookies and businessmen in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by death threats and carjackings and was arrested in March 2020 after a four-year police hunt.