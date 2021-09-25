Rohini Court Firing: Thousands Of Cases Affected As Lawyers Mark Day-long Strike

As the lawyers of seven major courts of Delhi observed a day-long strike in the wake of the Rohini court firing, the judicial work was severely affected on Saturday. Lawyers of all seven district courts including, Patiala House, Saket, Dwarka, Rouse Avenue, Rohini, Tis Hazari, and Karkardooma abstained from work and demanded safety and security in the district courts complex in the national capital. The development came after a firing incident that took place inside the Rohini court on Friday. Surprisingly, firing broke out in front of senior judges of the Rohini court in which two assailants were killed while three people were injured in the shocking incident.

According to the reports, lawyers refrained from all kinds of judicial work and, only urgent matters including, remand hearings were listed for Saturday. The non-appearance of advocates in the courtroom affected thousands of pending cases that were earlier scheduled for hearing on September 25. While speaking to ANI, spokesperson of the coordination committee of all district courts bar associations Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar termed the strike "symbolic" and raised serious concern regarding the safety of the major courts in the national capital.

"It was a symbolic protest to raise a voice against the lapse of safety and security in the Rohini Courts Complex," said Advocate Nasiar.

Delhi Police Commissioner assured to upgrade security within a week

He questioned, "How did two men with weapons entered inside the courtroom in the Courts complex breaching the security." Further, the spokesperson said that a meeting of all bar associations would be held next week in order to decide a future call of action. He maintained that the coordination committee of all district courts had decided to observe sit-ins against the court firing incident. Meanwhile, Delhi Bar Council Chairman Rakesh Sherawat and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a high-level meeting on Saturday. While speaking to the media, Sherawat said Delhi Police Commissioner has assured upgrading the entire security system within a week.

What happened at Rohini Court?

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who had been charged with serious offences including murder was scheduled for a hearing at Rohini Court in Delhi. He was produced in Court number 207 at around 1:15 pm. When the legal proceedings were about to start, two members of a rival gang who entered the court donning lawyers' attire, started inside the courtroom. According to the reports, two assailants from a rival gang - Rahul and Maurice were shot dead by the police team. Gogi, who suffered injuries in the clash, died during treatment at the hospital.

