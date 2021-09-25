Rohini Court Shootout Aftermath: All Delhi Jails Put On High Alert, 'gangwar' Feared

Following the shocking shootout that unfolded at Rohini Court yesterday, all Delhi jails including Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail and Rohini Jail have been put on 'alert', informed Prison Officials. The officials have also cited that there is a possibility of 'gangwar'. Shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday in an alleged clash between rival gangs that resulted in the death of Delhi's most wanted gangster and history-sheeter Jitender Gogi.

Rohini Court Shootout aftermath

In view of gangster Jitendar Mann Gogi's shootout at Rohini Court yesterday, there is a possibility of 'Gangwar', therefore, all Delhi jails including Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail and Rohini Jail have been put on 'alert': Prison Officials pic.twitter.com/K5yimP2IAP — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Delhi's Rohini Court: Shootout and following developments

It all began when Delhi's most wanted gangster named Gogi was being produced in court. Gunmen from a rival gang dressed up as lawyers and entered the premises of Rohini Court number 207 and managed to kill the gangster. Reacting swiftly to the attack, Delhi Police Special forces killed both the assistants on the spot. In fact, one of the attackers was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, informed Delhi Police.

Providing details of the incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "this gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralised these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

Delhi lawyers to follow abstinence from work

Reacting with consideration to lawyers' security, the Delhi Bar Association ordered abstinence from work until the revision of security norms in the court. Expressing displeasure over the lack of security, the lawyers have called for a one-day strike in all district courts of Delhi. An order issued by the Bar Association stated that lawyers will abstain from work on Saturday, September 25, on account of the shootout at the Rohini court.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also expressed his deep concerns at the shootout and also spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and advised him to speak to both police and Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected.

(With ANI inputs)