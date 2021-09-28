Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi HC Issues Notice For Enhanced Security Of District Courts

Delhi High Court which was hearing the Rohini Court shootout matter on Tuesday issued a notice to police and Bar Council of Delhi to ensure adequate security in district courts. A petition was filed in Delhi High Court by advocate Richa Singh who had pointed out loopholes in the in-ground situation of the courts. Earlier, a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court of India to enhance security at the premises of courts and the entire court complex.

Rohini court shootout: Delhi HC issues notice to police and Bar Council of Delhi on plea to ensure adequate security in district courts here — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2021

Plea filed in Supreme Court

Another petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari highlighted that "securing person of the judges and judicial officers against any threat to life" is important. He suggested that gangsters be produced through video conferencing before the trial courts from jails and CCTV cameras be installed in six District Court complexes of India. He added that in rural district courts mobs should not be permitted to enter court premises.

Rohini Court shootout- What had happened?

Last week, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises when a gangster named Gogi was being produced in court and his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were said to be injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in counterfire by Delhi police. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court. Delhi police have arrested two accused - Vinay and Umang in connection to the case. They have been granted police custody for four days.

As per details, two assailants - Rahul and Maurice were shot dead by the police team. The assailants allegedly entered the court in the garb of lawyers' attire. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Sources state that 40 rounds were fired in the clash.

Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had informed that this is not a gang war. "Gogi was running an extortion racket. His rival fired at him. We are committed to counter it effectively. The police acted very swiftly. Two who attacked Gogi were neutralised. Injured Gogi was taken to hospital." Gogi has been accused of extortion of property dealers, bookies and businessmen in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by death threats and carjackings and was arrested in March 2020 after a four-year police hunt.