Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi HC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance On Safety & Security In Courts

The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognisance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in the wake of the firing incident that took place inside Delhi's Rohini Court, and the High Court will soon decide on the matter. Earlier this week on September 27, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police in order to enforce stricter security measures and other safety measures in subordinate court premises of Delhi. The petition was filed just after the shootout in the Rohini court, which ended in the death of three gangsters.

Advocate Richa Singh listed the petition before the Bench of Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Monday and the bench allowed for an urgent hearing of the case. The petition said that the court must direct the Delhi Police to increase the number of security personnel within the court premises to increase the security of the court. The petition also sought the procurement of technology like X-Ray machines, CCTVs, Metal Detectors, etc. and to be installed immediately. If they are already installed but are not functional, then they must be repaired immediately.

Shootout inside the courtroom

The Delhi Police Crime Branch questioned jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in the Mandoli prison. He was brought in due to his suspected connection with the murder of Jitender Gogi, which occurred inside a Rohini courtroom last week. The police suspect that Tajpuriya is the mastermind behind the assassination and he orchestrated the shootout. According to several sources, the gangster revealed during interrogation that he was in constant contact with the attackers through the internet and was closely related to the conspiracy.

Earlier on September 24, two attackers named Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga posed as lawyers inside the courtroom and fired multiple rounds of gunfire at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. The Police personnel present inside the courtroom fired back and killed the two attackers on the spot. As per the latest notice, the Delhi High Court has issued a notification to the Central Government, Delhi Police, Delhi Government and has also asked the respondents to provide suggestions as to how to increase the security inside the court premises.

