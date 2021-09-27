Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking Enhanced Security In District Courts

Following the audacious shootout in the Rohini court in the national capital, the Delhi High Court took cognizance of the gravity of security in district courts. Subsequent to the firing by assailants of 'Tillu Gang' on the deceased gangster, Jitender Gogi, a plea has been filed by Advocate Richa Singh and the same would be heard on September 29 by a bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. The plea seeks to enhance security and safety protocols that were flouted following the Rohini courtroom fiasco that killed three people.

Plea says more incidents like Rohini Court shootout

The plea before the Delhi HC mentions the killing in the Rohini Court shootout and acknowledges loopholes in the in-ground situation of courts. Lawyer Richa Singh's plea has sought an urgent hearing on account of the shootout wherein a legal intern was injured too. Following the firings during broad daylight and in court premises, the legal fraternity has voiced the need to enhance security systems at the district courts in the national capital. It may be noted here that the matter of safety and security of court complexes and judicial personnel falls under the scope of the Supreme Court.

The plea further highlights numerous offences and crimes that have taken place inside the court premises and stated the need for 'an atmosphere of dignity' which could be achieved only when security lapses are attended to. Notably, in a counter-affidavit filed in a September 2020 case, the high court registry had stated that measures have been taken in this regard. It was brought to attention that the concerned committees of the district court are looking into the safety and security at court premises.

Rohini Court shootout episode

On September 24, convicted gangster Jitender Gogi along with his two assailants, posing as lawyers, were fired at and killed inside the Rohini courtroom number 207 in a dramatic shootout that also witnessed the police fire bullets in retaliation. CCTV footage of the incident shows security personnel, policemen, lawyers and the crowd rushing out in panic as gunshots loomed inside of Rohini courtroom. The two gunmen under the guise of lawyers' apparel are identified to be members of a rival gang. An official told PTI that over 30 shots were fired while 10 bullets were pumped into Gogi and a legal intern sustained bullet injury in the leg as well. Subsequent to the incident, CJI NV Ramana expressed 'deep concern' and had a word with the Chief Justice of Delhi HC.