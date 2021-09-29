Rohini Court Shootout: Police Analyse 100 CCTV Footage To Spot 4 Men Involved In Case

In a recent update to the shootout at Rohini court in Delhi, over 100 CCTV video footage was analyzed by the investigators to spot the four men in connection to the case. The police sources informed that CCTV footage of four different places was considered for investigation, starting from their house in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur village to the court. The footage will be used as key evidence in establishing the role of the suspects in the shootout case. Delhi Police crime branch is likely to seek a production warrant of Tillu, who gave instructions for the entire operation to kill Jitender Gogi over the phone, before a city court today, September 29.

According to sources, the two accused involved in the shooting were clearly seen in the footage. As seen in the first CCTV footage, both the shooters get down from their car and walk towards gate number 4 of the Rohini court. On September 25, two miscreants identified as Umang and Vinay were arrested by the Delhi Police based on the video footage which helped police to identify the car. And in the second footage, both the shooters were seen wearing lawyer's dresses and moving inside the court's premises. In the third video footage, the arrested accused and both the shooters were seen in a rented hotel room in Haiderpur. And the fourth video showed only the arrested miscreants who escaped from the court after the shootout.

Analysis of 100 CCTV footage

Further giving an update on the case, the police informed that the post-mortem of Gogi and the other two shooters has been completed but haven't received the final post-mortem report. As per the initial investigation report, Gogi got more than 10 bullets on his body. And over 23 rounds of bullets were fired by the police but there is no clarity on how many of these bullets hit the shooters.

Rohini court shootout

On September 24, in an alleged clash between rival gangs, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises. According to sources, when a gangster named Gogi was being produced in court, his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by Delhi police. This is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

The police shot dead assailants Rahul and Maurice who entered the court dressed as lawyers. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. Sources said that forty rounds were fired in the clash.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)