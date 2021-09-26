Rohini Court Shootout: Vinay And Umang Sent To 4 Days Police Custody By Court 

Vinay and Umang, who were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the sensational Rohini Court shootout case, have now been remanded to four days of police custody by a Delhi Court on Sunday.

Both (Vinay and Umang) were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from Haidarpur village following a tip-off. They were later on handed over to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. The police source said that there were more people who are on the run.

Jitender Gogi was shot dead by his rivals who were in lawyer's attire. Deepak Tyagi who appeared for the accused said that both were granted Police custody after the Court was convinced with the argument of the Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited Rohini Court and examined the crime scene. The sources have confirmed that he spoke to police officials and lawyers. He spent around an hour there.

Image: PTI/Representative